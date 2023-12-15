Final day of Tree of Lights Campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Hospice of Wichita Falls’ Tree of Lights Campaign will end on Friday, December 15 at 5:00 p.m.

As of 11:40 a.m. Hospice of Wichita Falls has raised over $273,000 in the campaign. Their goal is $300,000 for the upcoming year, and if they meet that goal, then the star on top of the tree will light up at the Southwest Building on Kemp.

You can still help them reach their goal by heading over to howf.org, or their office at 4909 Johnson Road, or call 940-691-0984 on Radio Day, which is on Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to make donations through 102.3 The Bull. They also have a Venmo account at Hospice of WF accepting donations as well.

For every $10 donated, one light will be lit up on the tree for the fundraiser, and to honor the memory of someone.

You can help make a difference by supporting those who are facing life-threatening illnesses right here in Wichita Falls.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is a non-profit and with this campaign, they can provide care to everyone, no matter their financial status.

News Channel 6 coverage of Tree of Lights’ final day:

Live at Noon with Priscilla Meza at Hospice of Wichita Falls

