Final NC6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the final winner in our News Channel 6 Grocery Giveaway has been announced.

The winner was Bonnie Hoggatt, a retiree from the Plano Police Department.

The person who submitted her information said that she uses her free time to run her church’s nursery.

Congratulations to Bonnie for being this week’s winner.

Thank you to all who participated and congrats to all of the winners!

