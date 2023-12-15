Email City Guide
First National Bank to hold $500 blood drive sweepstakes

By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First National Bank of Wichita Falls has partnered with Our Blood Institute to host the $500 Reasons to Give Blood Sweepstakes.

The blood drive is on Friday, Dec. 15 in the FNB bloodmobile at 3801 Fairway Blvd in Wichita Falls.

Each donor will receive a copy of the Dr. Seuss’ book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and be entered to win $500 in Visa gift cards. Donors must be above 18 or older to be entered into the sweepstakes.

The winner will be announced on the First National Bank Facebook page by 6:00 p.m. the same day.

Those looking to take advantage of this one-day opportunity can schedule their blood donation with Kerry Sheppard at 940-687-3107.

