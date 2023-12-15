Email City Guide
Heavy and good rain early on before clearing out this afternoon 12/15 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and can expect to see a line of heavy rain through the early morning hours before clearing out Friday afternoon. We will see highs in the low to mid 50s as we will see a high of 55 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the mid 30s. Overall, today will be a wet start before clearing up just in time for the weekend.

Saturday we will see a high of 57 degrees with an overnight low of 32 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing light from the north throughout the day. We will remain dry throughout the day but remain chilly, especially if you plan on attending the parade.

Sunday, we will see a high of 64 degrees. We can expect to see partly cloudy skies with no rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the low 30s with winds blowing from the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday, we can expect to see highs in the upper 50s as we will see a high of 56 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 32 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 58 degrees with an overnight low of 40.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 66 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will see a high of 66 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

