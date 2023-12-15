One dead following wreck in Montague County

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that one man is dead, following a wreck on US 81 in Montague County.

DPS said that 59-year-old Epifanio Trejo Rodriguez was traveling Southbound on US 81 in a Freightliner, when he traveled across the Northbound lane and shoulder, entered the ditch, striking a fence and tree.

His vehicle began to roll, and his trailer separated from the truck tractor. DPS is investigating what caused Rodriguez to veer off the roadway.

