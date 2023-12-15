Email City Guide
Overnight Rain Carries into Tomorrow

Heavy Rain Across Texoma Tonight
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are topping out in the upper-50s, but some areas in Texoma are hitting the 60 degree mark. Cooler temepratures reside in western Texoma due to rain showers in western Texoma. We’ve been dealing with rain showers in western Texoma since yesterday, but tonight everyone gets in on the rain action! A cold front will pass through Texoma tonight, but this cold front will be the push that the rain needs to make its eastward push. A line of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder will form ahead of the cold front and move across overnight. Weather data suggests some locations could see up to an inch of rain tongiht. The rain will be heavy, but no severe weather is expected. A stray strong wind gust is possible, but that would be the extent of any crazy weather with tonights storms. Rain looks to clear out by late afternoon tomorrow and leave us with cool and breezy conditions. Past tomorrow, temperatures will be on a seasonal trend with the exception of a few above average days. No great chances exist past tonight.

