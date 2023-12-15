Police department to hold Coffee with a Cop event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department will hold their Coffee with a Cop event Saturday, Dec. 16.

It will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at 8th Street Coffee House in Wichita Falls.

There will be coffee cups and candy at the event. Special Guest the Grinch will make an appearance as well.

These events are held once every quarter of the year.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.