Salvation Army distributes angel tree gifts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution was held on Thursday morning.

Gifts were donated from individuals and businesses in Wichita Falls.

“Feels really good to see that the community comes together to help these families when the parents come in and they receive those gifts some of them get overwhelmed because of the goodness of this community and the Salvation Army is just a part of that,” Joe Burton with the Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army estimates that more than 800 children will receive these gifts this year.

They are also asking for more volunteers during this holiday season to help ring the bells in their Red Kettle Campaign.

