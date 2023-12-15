School vouchers blocked during the Fourth Special Session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The bills for creating school vouchers and providing extra safety funding for Texas schools were blocked during the Fourth Special Session in the state legislature.

When vouchers failed to pass the House vote, Senate Bill 5, which would have provided schools across Texas with $800 million in additional funds was blocked as well.

According to Rep. James Frank, there are three bodies a bill needs to be approved by before it can become law, the House, Senate, and Governor.

Differing opinions between the three groups caused both bills to be blocked.

“Both passings would have been ideal because basically, you’re saying yes to all kids, know public schools are great for the vast majority of kids, but there are also kids where it’s not, for whatever reason, their local school is not right for them. So, I think, you know, we had the opportunity to say yes to all kids and didn’t get it across the finish line,” Rep. Frank said.

During the WFISD school board meeting on Dec. 11, one board member called the move to block Senate Bill 5 “playing with our kids’ safety.”

Rep. Frank said he believes we should put more funds into our schools, but he also wants parents and students to have the freedom to choose where they go to school.

“Schools are tremendously important, I support schools all the time, but the school’s job is to support parents and kids like that is, that is the purpose of it. So I think it is important that we give parents choice and that we continue to fund, and even put more funds into public schools,” Rep. Frank said.

Had Senate Bill 5 passed, it would have meant essentially adding $1,000 per student to school funds across.

