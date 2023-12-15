TASO implements abuse of officials policy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Association of Sports Officials has implemented a new rule that may impact sporting events across school districts in the state.

This is the abuse of officials policy which some are referring to as the third strike rule. This is being implemented for all sports to protect officials from verbal and physical abuse. A school district receives a strike any time a fan, player, or coach has to be removed from a sporting event due to verbal or physical abuse to an official. Once a school gets three strikes, T.A.S.O may decide to not send any more officials to officiate sporting events. Burkburnett ISD superintendent, Dr. Brad Owen, shared his thoughts on the new rule.

“Your reasoning for going to a game shouldn’t be to yell at the referees. It shouldn’t be to physically abuse a referee. That should be the last thought on anybody’s mind when they go to a game. So this rule does not change anything,” Dr. Owen said.

Dr. Owen said the district was under the impression it got its first strike after a fan was ejected from a recent sporting event. While that strike was ruled out, it doesn’t change any of the behavioral rules they have in place.

As of now if any spectator or fan is deemed to be doing or saying something inappropriate, they will be removed well before the referee asks them to. After 2 strikes are received, there will be harsher consequences.

“If we were to get to the point where we got to two strikes we would look at possible some measures of either restricting the number of participants or spectators that are in the crowd,” Dr. Owen said.

Even if a school district receives three strikes, it isn’t game over for district sports. The policy states the T.A.S.O will investigate if the district implemented any rules to try to prevent abuse against officials. Dr. Owen said he’s not against this new rule and it should not impact games in any way as long as fans are willing to cooperate and behave appropriately.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.