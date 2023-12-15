‘We found Dory’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Dory.

Dory is a two-and-a-half-year-old mix that is looking for her forever home.

She came to the Animal Services as a mom. All of her puppies have been adopted and she hopes to find a home for the holidays.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Dory.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative

