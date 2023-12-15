Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

‘We found Dory’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet this week’s Pet of The Week, Dory.

Dory is a two-and-a-half-year-old mix that is looking for her forever home.

She came to the Animal Services as a mom. All of her puppies have been adopted and she hopes to find a home for the holidays.

Interested pet owners at least 18 and meeting all the Animal Services’ website requirements can adopt Dory.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, initial vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

‘We found Dory’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week
‘We found Dory’ Animal Services of WF presents their Pet of the Week
Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights AM
‘Lean on me’ Emily’s Legacy Rescue introduces us to Killeen
Animal Services of WF presents some ‘puppy love’ for their Pet of the Week