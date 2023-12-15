WF Police Officers Association delivers Christmas gifts to children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Officers Association dropped off Christmas gifts to kids at the Children’s Home on Friday, December 15.

They along with Santa and his elves, made a wonderful surprise for the kids.

Year after year, the children look forward to receiving this donation from the association. The children met Santa and his helpers outside for their big surprise. Santa arrived at their home on a fire truck, waving and bringing good cheer. Santa brought in large bags of toys for the kids.

The association said they do their best trying to get everything on the kids’ wish list. One coordinator said this was a special day for the kids.

“Not only do our children gifts, but they get to spend time with our first responder in the community. Oftentimes times this is such a nice moment because it’s not a time of crisis where they reach out to them for help. It’s just a time of fellow-shipping and having a good time,” Lisa Choate, Program Director of the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas said.

The center said toys help to keep the kids busy throughout the Christmas holiday. The officers watched the kids open their gifts and helped them organize their gifts.

