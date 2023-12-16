Hospice of WF surpasses $300,000 goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Since November 21, the Texoma community has worked hard to help the Hospice of Wichita Falls reach their goal, which this year was $300,000.

Alisa Echols, Executive Director at the hospice said with the amount of support that is shown throughout the year, she’s never surprised to see the amount they hoped for is met.

“Yes and they really know the meaning of hospice care and what that money goes to and it is incredible and I say it every year but we really wouldn’t be able to light that start without the help of these local schools so yes very impactful,” Echols said.

This campaign has gone on for several years, helping those facing a life-threatening illness regardless of financial status. For Vicki Little, it led her to where she is now

“The Tree of Lights is actually what brought me to the Hospice of Wichita Falls. When I was hired 25 years ago, I was hired to input the donations for the Tree of Lights. Every year it just holds a special place in my heart because that’s where I had my beginning,” Little said.

At the last check on Friday, $315,000 was the amount raised.

