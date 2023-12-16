Email City Guide
MSU Commencement ceremonies take place at DL Ligon Coliseum

By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the first time in 15 years the MSU graduation ceremonies took place on campus at the DL Ligon Coliseum.

On Saturday Dec. 16, students earning bachelors’ degrees in business administration, education and fine arts had their ceremony at 10 a.m.

Students receiving their bachelors’ in health and human science, humanities, or science technology and engineering graduated at 2 p.m.

Students had up to six tickets to give to friends and family.

A huge congratulations to all of the graduating students, including News Channel 6 own Alvin Runnels!

