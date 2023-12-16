Email City Guide
MSU Texas celebrates upcoming graduates with annual Senior Walk

By Spencer R. Smith and Rowan Hardman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University held its annual Spirit of the Mustangs Graduate Walk, otherwise known as the Senior Walk, to celebrate the Fall 2023 graduates.

For this annual event, the graduates walk from their respective colleges and meet at the Spirit of the Mustang Plaza for pictures, to symbolize their journey through college.

“If I was to describe it, I believe it’s going to feel like success. It’s an encapsulation of achieving my goal of graduating college, and really coming to America and really achieving my goals,” Charles Heffernan said.

A reception was held in the Clark Student Center, Comanche Suites, following the Senior Walk and a speech from MSU Texas President Stacia Haynie.

