MSU Texas holds first graduation on campus after 15 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University of Texas in Wichita Falls will hold its first commencement ceremonies on campus in 15 years.

This year’s ceremonies will be held in the D.L. Ligon Coliseum on Dec. 15 and 16 in three separate blocks.

“Graduation is the culmination of our students’ academic journey,” MSU Texas President Stacia Haynie said. “I had the distinct honor to walk across the graduation stage in D.L. Ligon Coliseum many years ago, and it is extremely meaningful to me that we are able to bring this day of celebration back to campus for our students.”

What originally motivated MSU to move their graduation to the MPEC’s Kay Yeager Coliseum was the beginning of four years of $17 million renovations. The renovation plan included upgrading locker rooms, ticket booths, office suites, and infrastructure.

“Through the years, small groups have expressed interest in having commencement on campus,” said Michael Mills, associate vice president for enrollment management. “After polling faculty, staff, and students earlier this past spring, we found overwhelming support in bringing commencement back home to D.L. Ligon Coliseum.”

Council Drive will be closed from Nocona Trail to Midwestern Parkway for a festival plaza. The festival will feature music and photo-ops.

Master’s graduation will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. Those earning their bachelor’s from the Dillard College of Business Administration, Gordon T. & Ellen West College of Education, and the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts will attend at 10 a.m. Dec 16. Those earning their bachelor’s from the Robert D. & Carol Gunn College of Health Sciences & Human Services, Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities & Social Sciences, and the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering will attend at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16.

