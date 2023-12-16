Email City Guide
Nadine McKown death shocks community

Nadine McKown(kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nadine McKown, Executive Director of the Museum of North Texas History, is being mourned by family, friends and the community.

Staff members at the museum shared with News Channel 6, they were thrilled to have McKown join their team at the beginning of 2023 as she brought lots of energy and new ideas. Adding they’re sad to have had her for such a short amount of time and they’ll miss her personally as well as professionally.

Details on a celebration of life is yet to be announced.

