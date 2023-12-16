Nice Weather for the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We started the day off today with some heavy rain showers. Good, healthy, rain blanketed Texoma and left most areas of Texoma with at least an inch of rain. This rainfall now officially puts us above average for the month of December for precipitation totals - following the El Nino pattern. However, we’re back to another dry pattern, but on the bright side, we have mild weather on the way! Tomorrow, temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the upper-50s. If you’re planning on heading out to the City Lights Parade tomorrow, it’d be best to have a jacket with you as temperatures look to be in the upper-40s. Sunday looks to be warmer with temperatures in the lower 60s. The upcoming work week starts off seasonal, but by midweek, mild weather makes its return as temperatures look to flirt with reaching 70 degrees for our high temperatures. No major rain chances are in the near future, but wet conditions could try to return by the weekend.

