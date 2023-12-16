WFPD holds Coffee With a Cop in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Community Service Unit held the fourth Coffee With a Cop this year. This time at 8th Street Coffee House.

It’s a fun event held four times a year that lets anyone stop by and sit down with an officer to ask questions or just have a friendly conversation.

Families got to bring their kids out to enjoy the fun and have some good food too.

“The energy’s been great, this place is always good to come to, have a good meal, have some great coffee, but also too, the people coming in, the kids coming in, everyone’s laughing, smiling, and it gives me a chance to joke around,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Brian Arias said.

There were even goodies passed out, like T-shirts, candy and coffee mugs.

If you missed out this time you can always look forward to the next Coffee With a Cop in just a few months.

