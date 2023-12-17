Mild Weather on the Way

Email City Guide
Above Average Temperatures on the Way
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good evening Texoma! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy today’s weather today. Whether you were at the City Lights parade or attending graduation at MSU, the weather was great - only needed a jacket! If you have plans for tomorrow, you’re in good shape as temperatures will be just a little bit warmer! We’ll start Sunday off cool - per usual, but we’ll warm up to the low 60s. Sunny skies and little to no wind will make for a wonderful tomorrow. Overnight, a cold front will sweep across and bring a slight pull back to temperatures for Monday, but no rain chances are expected. Starting Tuesday, we kick off a stretch of mild weather. From Tuesday on, we see temperatures in the mid-60s every day. That’s about 10 degrees above our average! We also mix in some rain chances starting Thursday. An isolated shower or two looks possible on Thursday, but the the best chance for scattered showers holds off until Friday and into the weekend. Even though we’re a little over a week from Christmas, it looks to be rather mild with weather information suggesting that we could see temperatures in the 60s on Christmas!

