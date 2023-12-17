Wichita Falls City Lights Parade bringing in the Christmas cheer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christmas is right around the corner and Wichita Falls is getting into the Christmas Spirit with the 31st annual City Lights Parade.

There’s plenty of fun to be had around downtown, with vendors, games, food and of course the big parade.

The Downtown Wichita Falls Development team begins working on the parade in early Aug. Thanks to their efforts, thousands of people will get the chance to visit downtown and enjoy some holiday fun.

“Man I think it’s great for the Downtown Wichita Falls Development to put on such events. You get people from all walks of life coming out here to enjoy a parade, getting everybody in the Christmas spirit,” Wichita Falls Resident attending the parade, Russell Hill said.

This year’s theme was Dr. Suess, so everyone got to see whoville take over Park Central.

The parade got started at 7 p.m. and there were even cash prizes for the three best floats.

This year’s parade is being dedicated to Susan Kimes, a victim in the shooting on Britain St.

