Area lake levels remain low after slight increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels in the Wichita Falls area increased to 53.7% after a small rise of 0.2% over the weekend.

The City of Wichita Falls said the rain over the past weekend and cooler temperatures have allowed both Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo to rise.

Wichita Falls water customers remain under the Stage 1 Drought Watch water restrictions.

The City warns that if the combined level falls to 50% the Stage 2 Drought Warning restrictions will trigger automatically.

