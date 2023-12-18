Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Area lake levels remain low after slight increase

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels in the Wichita Falls area increased to 53.7% after a small rise of 0.2% over the weekend.

The City of Wichita Falls said the rain over the past weekend and cooler temperatures have allowed both Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo to rise.

Wichita Falls water customers remain under the Stage 1 Drought Watch water restrictions.

The City warns that if the combined level falls to 50% the Stage 2 Drought Warning restrictions will trigger automatically.

Stick with News Channel 6 for continuous coverage of potential drought restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Match the Promise Scholarship from Comptroller Office
The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in Wichita Falls is falling behind with less...
Salvation Army falling behind with less than a week left of bell ringing
Wichita Falls City Lights Parade calling in the Christmas cheer
Wichita Falls City Lights Parade bringing in the Christmas cheer
WFPD holds Coffee With a Cop in downtown Wichita Falls
WFPD holds Coffee With a Cop in downtown Wichita Falls