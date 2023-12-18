Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cowboys clinch 3rd straight playoff berth before kicking off against Bills

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Cowboys' clinching scenario came down to Green Bay and Atlanta losing earlier in the day, coupled with the Detroit Lions' 42-17 win over Denver on Saturday.

The Cowboys (10-3) are now playing for seeding position, with a chance win the NFC East and first place overall in the NFC.

Dallas entered the weekend tied with NFC East rival Philadelphia as well as the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have the tiebreakers in having beaten both Dallas and Philadelphia already this season. The tiebreaker between Dallas and Philadelphia could come down to the teams' overall division or conference records.

The Cowboys' three-season playoff run is their longest since a six-year run spanning the 1991-96 seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the...
Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after...
James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10
Generic Basketball
Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82
3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar