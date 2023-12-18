A great day to start your week! 12/18 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see sunny skies throughout the day as we will see highs in the upper 50s. We can expect to see a high of 58 degrees. Winds will be sustained blowing out of the north east at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day today. Overall, a great start to your week.

Tuesday we will see a high of 60 degrees with an overnight low of 43 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south throughout the day. We will remain dry throughout the day but remain nice and warm.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 66 degrees. We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with no rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the low 50s with winds blowing from the south at 20-25 mph.

Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the mid 60s as we will see a high of 65 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We have a possibility of isolated showers throughout the day.

Friday, we will see a high of 65 degrees with an overnight low of 48. We have the possibility of lingering showers throughout the day.

Saturday, we will see a high of 67 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

On Christmas Eve, we will see a high of a “nice” 64 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.