Lawton looking for Black History Month art submissions

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Arts and Humanities Division of Lawton will host its second annual Black History Month Pop-Up Art Show at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The deadline to submit artwork is Jan. 26, 2024. The Exhibition will open on Feb. 1, along with the beginning of the City of Lawton’s Black History Month Proclamation Event. Artwork will be displayed from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29.

All contemporary artists connected to Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma are invited to view the show guidelines and submit their work at SWOKarts.com. They can also do this in person at the Arts and Humanities Office at 801 NW Ferris Ave.

The number of selected artworks will depend on the artwork size and available space in the exhibition. The AHD has the right to turn away submissions it deems inappropriate for younger viewers.

If you would like to participate in the Black History Month Proclamation Event, contact the AHD office at 580-581-3470 or arts@lawtonok.gov.

Works with vulgar or violent messages may be barred from submission per the Arts & Humanities Division Administrator.

Artwork must be picked up during business hours the first week of March 2024.

There is a one-week grace period for late pick-up.

Anyone who does not pick up their work after the specified pick-up day is subject to an assessed storage fee.

Artists or agents are responsible for the care of the art.

Arts & Humanities Division employees, staff, and volunteers will take reasonable precautions during the transportation and installation.

Handling artwork; however, participation in the art exhibit is at the owner’s risk.

Neither the City of Lawton nor the McMahon Auditorium Authority accepts responsibility for any loss or damage to submitted artwork by any means whatsoever.

The McMahon Memorial Auditorium is located at 801 NW Ferris Ave, in Lawton.

