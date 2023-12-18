Match the Promise Scholarship from Comptroller Office

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Match the Promise Foundation scholarship application deadline is Dec. 31.

“Match the Promise scholarships reflect our belief in the importance of higher education and can help young Texans get ready for success,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “I am honored to be able to provide this opportunity and humbled by the generosity of Texans who contribute to funding these scholarships. And this is also a chance to remind folks that the prepaid college tuition plan could be a great way to help families save for their children’s higher education.”

Those looking to apply can go to MatchThePromise.org or download an application form to mail. Accounts to apply with can be made at TuitionPromise.org.

The Match the Promise scholarship awards are available for third through ninth graders, who meet the following qualifications:

Must be enrolled in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF), the state’s prepaid college tuition plan;

Be from families have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less

For tax purposes, be active Texas residents and the dependents of Texas residents.

The Match the Promise Foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, offers these competitive matching scholarships to encourage Texas families to save for college.

Approved recipients can receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $2,000 at today’s prices while top-scoring recipients also can receive a one-time grant of tuition units worth $3,000 at today’s prices. The tuition units can be used for undergraduate resident tuition and required, schoolwide fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental schools.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a short career essay of 200 to 300 words and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients have until Aug. 31, 2024, to meet the contribution requirement of the scholarship program by contributing a minimum of $50 to the student’s TTPF contract.

The Foundation will match up to $500 of participant tuition unit purchases. Scholarship recipients with family incomes of $75,000 or less will receive a four-to-one match worth up to $2,000, and recipients with incomes of $75,001 to $100,000 will receive a two-to-one match worth up to $1,000. The 12 applicants who score the highest will each receive a one-time grant worth $3,000, which doesn’t have a matching component.

Find more information about the scholarships at MatchThePromise.org. You can also contact the Foundation via email or at 800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570, for additional information.

