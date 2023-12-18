Salvation Army falling behind with less than a week left of bell ringing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign in Wichita Falls is falling behind with less than a week left to reach their goal at the end of Saturday, December 23.

So far the Salvation Army has raised only $115,000 of their $150,000 goal for their primary fundraiser of the year.

Major Joe Burton of The Salvation Army said, “[We] are praying the community will make a special effort to give to The Salvation Army in the remaining days of the season... The current economy has made it difficult for many families who have been forced to prioritize rent, bills, rising food costs and other expenses in their budget. The Salvation Army is here year-round to provide a hand up to those struggling each month and the money raised through the red kettles is essential to these services.”

The Salvation Army said they are optimistic that they can still reach their goal with community support.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness. The Salvation Army is so grateful and every dollar helps.” Burton said. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Wichita Falls. This means we can provide a warm bed and hot meal for someone experiencing homelessness, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

It is not too late to sign up as a volunteer bellringer at www.RegisterToRing.com.

The Salvation Army also has a virtual kettle available for online donations at www.salvationarmywichitafalls.org.

The Salvation Army can be contacted at 940-322-9822. They are located at 403 7th Street.

