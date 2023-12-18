Email City Guide
The Week Before Christmas and Mild Through the House

Clear tonight and Monday with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our weather, early this week, will be seasonal. This means sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60 both Monday and Tuesday with lows at night in the 30s. We’ll warm temperatures into the 60s by the middle to latter half of the week as we throw clouds into the mix with a few storm systems impacting the area. Rain chances return starting Thursday, lasting into next weekend and possibly Christmas.

Weather Question of the Day: Haboob
