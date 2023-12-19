Email City Guide
Abbott reappoints MSU Texas graduate to Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed a Midwestern State University graduate to the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology.

Jennifer Brandt, of Azle, is a radiologist assistant at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Brandt received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Radiologic Sciences from MSU Texas.

According to MSU Texas, Brandt is a member of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists and volunteers for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists. She formerly served as a member of the Society of Radiology Physician Extenders, the Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists, and the North Texas Radiologic Technologist Society.

Brandt’s term is set to expire on February 1, 2029, and the Board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology.

