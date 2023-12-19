Bellevue ISD holding board meeting after parents’ call for principal dismissal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Bellevue ISD held a school board meeting after a set of parents called for the district’s principal to be fired.

The parents claimed Principal Lori Shoemaker violated a student’s privacy rights, by forcibly going through his phone, and claimed he was being specifically targeted.

Six people spoke in the principal’s defense, saying she makes the school a safe place for everyone.

District leaders are currently in their third closed session for the night, as of 10:00 p.m.

After the first hour-and-a-half-long closed session, the board took no action.

The second closed session ended at 9:30 p.m. and News Channel 6 was told they voted not to fire the principal.

The parents confirmed to our crew on the scene, that they will continue to seek out help from the Texas Education Agency...

Blake Hill is following this story and will have the latest as they develop.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.