City Council recognizes Dec. 19 as Homeless Memorial Day

Dec. 19, is recognized nationally and now locally by the Wichita Falls City Council as...
Dec. 19, is recognized nationally and now locally by the Wichita Falls City Council as Homeless Memorial Day.
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dec. 19, is recognized nationally and now locally by the Wichita Falls City Council as Homeless Memorial Day.

Homeless Memorial Day is a holiday in remembrance of homeless men and women who have passed away.

Thursday, Dec. 21, those who passed this year will be honored at 11 a.m. in Jones Park on the corner of 9th and Holiday streets in Wichita Falls.

Nortex Regional Planning Commission Housing Director Diane Morgan said, “When I thought about a program for the homeless, I remembered that there was a day in December where the persons who died on the streets are remembered. There are memorials all over the US but we never had one here so I thought that would be a good project.”

This memorial will be sponsored by the Wichita Falls Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. along with the Continuum of Care Homeless Coalition.

The CoC is made up of organizations that provide for the homeless. That can include as housing programs, emergency and domestic violence shelters, mental health, veterans, at-risk children, social programs like the United Way, city representatives, and persons who work with population.

