Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Graham ISD Head Coach Kenny Davidson to retire

Head Coach Kenny Davidson Looking over the Graham Steers as they practice. / Source: KAUZ
Head Coach Kenny Davidson Looking over the Graham Steers as they practice. / Source: KAUZ
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Kenny Davidson, Graham High School head coach and athletic director has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

His coaching career lasted 43 years over multiple schools. He has coached in Graham for the last 19 years. Davidson was defensive coordinator when Graham played in the state championship game in 2009. He began coaching at GHS in 2010.

Davidson is the winningest football coach in GHS history with a record of 130-46. The Steers went to the playoffs every year he was their head coach. His teams collectively made five state semi-final round appearances.

Davidson said that after prayer, he and his wife decided that this is the right time to retire. He said they will have more time to spend with their children and grandchildren.

Graham ISD is accepting applications through mid-January to fill his place.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Bellevue ISD held board meeting after parents’ call for principal dismissal
Bellevue ISD held board meeting after parents’ call for principal dismissal
Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded...
‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
Neveah, left, 6, and brother, Choncey, 4, play at home in Oakland, Calif., on Friday Nov. 24,...
Many kids are still skipping kindergarten. Since the pandemic, some parents don’t see the point