Graham ISD Head Coach Kenny Davidson to retire

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Kenny Davidson, Graham High School head coach and athletic director has announced he plans to retire at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.

His coaching career lasted 43 years over multiple schools. He has coached in Graham for the last 19 years. Davidson was defensive coordinator when Graham played in the state championship game in 2009. He began coaching at GHS in 2010.

Davidson is the winningest football coach in GHS history with a record of 130-46. The Steers went to the playoffs every year he was their head coach. His teams collectively made five state semi-final round appearances.

Davidson said that after prayer, he and his wife decided that this is the right time to retire. He said they will have more time to spend with their children and grandchildren.

Graham ISD is accepting applications through mid-January to fill his place.

