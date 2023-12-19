Local nonprofits prepare meals for Christmas Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you check the grocery list twice for each ingredient needed for Christmas dinner, nonprofits around Wichita Falls are doing the same.

We heard from a few nonprofits that they are remaining open on Christmas Day to ensure everyone in the community has a hot meal.

With a lot of restaurants being closed on Christmas Day, it could be difficult for those without family or those in need to find a hot meal.

The Salvation Army and Faith Mission are keeping their doors open to make sure no one goes hungry on Christmas.

“[We’re] letting everybody know, we might be in bad times, and everything like that, but you are not alone,” Salvation Army Cook Michael Wall said.

Although many are excited for Christmas morning, these nonprofits notice this time of year could be hard for clients.

“We know that a lot of the people that come in are missing their families, and they’re being reminded every day that they aren’t at home with their family. They’re living in a shelter so we try and make it special.” Faith Mission CEO Steve Sparks explained.

They hope to lift clients’ spirits with a Christmas meal.

“We’re going to have ham, green beans mashed potatoes, all the treats like pecan pies, the whole nine yards,” Wall said.

“We also decorated the shelter up a little bit. We’ll have presents for the men and the women. You know we do whatever we can to try and make it feel normal.” Sparks added.

Both organizations are looking to serve more than 150 clients each on Christmas Day.

“We’re going to have about 15 to 16 hams prepared. We’re going to have about six to seven big large cans of greens beans and stuff for the mashed potatoes and gravy and everything like that. We’re going to have plenty. We’re not going to run out.” Sparks said.

To put on meals like these, planning and having helpful hands are a top priority.

“We’ll start a couple of days before. We have a nice commercial kitchen so we can get it done pretty quick. And some of the volunteers will bring food in already prepared and then just heat it up.” Sparks said.

For Wall, this meal is an example of doing the Lord’s work.

“God gets all the glory, it’s all about Him. He’s the reason for the season,” Wall said. “You can’t have Christmas without Christ and that’s the bottom line.”

