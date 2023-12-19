Email City Guide
Mild and Dry Before Mild and Wet

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 30s. Sunshine for Tuesday as highs get up close to 62. Clouds return for Wednesday, followed by rain chances on Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few storm systems impact our weather later this week. Look for our skies to start clouding up on Wednesday, followed by rain chances on Thursday. Another storm system with more clouds and rain chances this weekend. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s into Christmas.

