One of Comanche Nation Entertainment’s first team members retires after 40 years

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Stephanie Poemoceah, the first team member to have a 40-year tenure with Comanche Nation Entertainment, has retired.

Poemoceah began her career in 1983 as one the first team members of CNE. This was the same year CNE opened its first facility as a high-stakes bingo hall.

CNE now has six properties in Lawton, Devol, Elgin, Walters and Cache, Oklahoma as well as other properties throughout Southwest Oklahoma.

“As Stephanie begins her next chapter, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for her dedication and the positive influence she has had on our organization,” said Kristi Glover, human resources manager at Comanche Nation Casino. “We are deeply grateful for her years of service, and while we will miss her presence in the workplace, we wish her a well-deserved retirement filled with joy, relaxation and new adventures.”

Poemoceah ended her 40-year career in the position of compliance technician.

CNE attributes its commitment to family to a part of its tribal heritage. CNE said its mission is to provide a fun and exciting experience for guests, a safe and rewarding environment for team members and prosperity for the Comanche Nation.

