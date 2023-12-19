Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One of Comanche Nation Entertainment’s first team members retires after 40 years

Stephanie Poemoceah, the first team member to have a 40-year tenure with Comanche Nation...
Stephanie Poemoceah, the first team member to have a 40-year tenure with Comanche Nation Entertainment, has retired.(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Stephanie Poemoceah, the first team member to have a 40-year tenure with Comanche Nation Entertainment, has retired.

Poemoceah began her career in 1983 as one the first team members of CNE. This was the same year CNE opened its first facility as a high-stakes bingo hall.

CNE now has six properties in Lawton, Devol, Elgin, Walters and Cache, Oklahoma as well as other properties throughout Southwest Oklahoma.

“As Stephanie begins her next chapter, we would like to express our sincere appreciation for her dedication and the positive influence she has had on our organization,” said Kristi Glover, human resources manager at Comanche Nation Casino. “We are deeply grateful for her years of service, and while we will miss her presence in the workplace, we wish her a well-deserved retirement filled with joy, relaxation and new adventures.”

Poemoceah ended her 40-year career in the position of compliance technician.

CNE attributes its commitment to family to a part of its tribal heritage. CNE said its mission is to provide a fun and exciting experience for guests, a safe and rewarding environment for team members and prosperity for the Comanche Nation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Lawton looking for Black History Month art submissions
Final NC6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced
Final NC6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced
Final NC6 Grocery Giveaway winner announced
We’ve got something special for this morning’s entertainment segment. Wichita Falls native,...
ENTERTAINMENT: Robert Rodriguez Is Opening For The Iron Maidens at Club Sip