Optimist Club falls short on fundraising goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Optimist Club ended their fundraising season with 60 Christmas trees. The trees they anticipated selling would have helped organizations like Campfire and the Boys and Girls Club.

The Christmas tree chairman of the club said by not selling all the trees they lost close to $6,000 in fundraising efforts. Now, they’ll need to find other ways to make up for the lost funds.

“Right now, everybody is kinda strap for cash or money to provide a program for the kids, and really that’s what it’s all about is making sure our kids have the needs to succeed in life,” said Jeff Pendley, Christmas Tree Chairman, The Optimist Club.

The club sold close to 200 trees. They started selling trees on Black Friday. The unsold trees will remain at the football field for now.

“What we’ve done is we’ve closed for the season, but we keep our gate open, and if you need a tree we welcome you to come and pick one down, and if you can leave us a donation in the mail or slide it under the door,” said Jeff Pendley, Christmas Tree Chairman, The Optimist Club.

He said years ago, the entire field would be filled with Christmas trees, but now they’re scaling down on the number of trees they buy.

The Optimist Club sold four different types of trees ranging from five feet to nine feet.

If you would like to donate to the club to help them finish their year strong, you can drop off your donations at the east side of the Boys and Girls Club football field at 1318 Sixth Street.

