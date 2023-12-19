Email City Guide
Rain Chances Return for Thursday and Saturday

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s. Clouds around again on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s with gusty south winds. Rain chances show up Thursday afternoon and evening.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will continue moving overhead tonight and Wednesday as the upper level jet stream winds increase from the southwest. This brings a storm system up our way with some rain chances for Thursday. The best chances for mainly scattered showers will arrive around lunch time Thursday, lasting into the evening. This system moves east, followed by another storm system for Saturday. The Saturday storm system is stronger and produces showers and even some thunderstorms during the afternoon and it night. Some of the rain could be a little heavy. The combined systems could produce rainfall amounts in the 1-2 inch range. Christmas Eve looks dry and mild with a west winds. A stronger front arrives Sunday night with breezy and cooler weather for Christmas Day.

In the mean time, temperatures will be mild from Wednesday into the weekend with most highs in the 60s. We may do 70 on Friday and again on Sunday. There’s still no signs of really cold air, but next week does look a little cooler and more like is should this time of the year.

