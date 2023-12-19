Email City Guide
Rep. David Spiller gives comments on Landmark Boarder Security Bill

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith and Ryan Lemond
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KAUZ) - State Representative David Spiller said that Monday, December 18 was a monumental day in Brownsville.

The border security legislation, written by Rep. Spiller and Senator Charles Perry, was signed into law Monday by Governor Greg Abbott.

The bill allows law enforcement to arrest or remove anyone who illegally enters the state. The penalty for this crime could be up to twenty years in prison if a person does not comply with an order to return.

Rep. David Spiller said “SB 4 is the Texas solution to a Texas problem. it is a humane, logical, and efficient approach to a problem created and fostered by the Biden Administration’s continued failure and refusal to secure our border.”

