TxDOT named 2023 national safety award winner

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation was named the winner of the 2023 National Roadway Safety Award.

“The problem-solving creativity and dedication shown by the Texas Department of Transportation will save countless lives -- using a data driven approach and practices that are proven to reduce crashes,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “It demonstrates a strong commitment to moving Texas toward zero deaths and serious injuries on the state’s roadways, and we are proud to applaud their efforts.”

The disproportionate number of pedestrians killed in the 3.3-mile section of I-35 between 51st Street and Rundberg Boulevard led TxDOT to partner with the Federal Highway Administration in a program named “Be Safe, Be Seen” in 2017.

Prior to the program, 80 percent of overall pedestrian fatalities were the homeless living in an encampment along the road. They would commonly be hit at night as they tried to cross the highway to reach stores and a fast food restaurant.

As part of “Be Safe, Be Seen,” TxDOT gave reflective bags those people, who were living in encampments along the highway, to help them be seen better, especially at night. The bags also contained educational material about suggested pedestrian routes. These bags were given also to children who cross the overpass to get to Webb Middle School.

When it became clear the homeless population could not remain on the interstate, TxDOT partnered with local organizations to move the homeless to the Esperanza Community, an emergency shelter set up in a TxDOT maintenance yard, operated by the nonprofit The Other Ones Foundation. This nonprofit helps residents transition to permanent housing.

That section of I-35 experienced 64 percent fewer pedestrian fatalities overall and 89 percent fewer fatalities among the homeless as of June 2023 compared with 2019.

The National Roadway Safety Awards are presented twice a year and are sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration and the nonprofit Roadway Safety Foundation.

“The stubbornly elevated fatality numbers underscore the urgent need for innovations like the National Roadway Safety Award honorees’ projects,” said Roadway Safety Foundation Executive Director Bruce Hamilton. “With several initiatives already showing major reductions in fatalities, injuries and crashes, today’s honorees are shining a bright light on the path to safer travel.”

Safety effectiveness, innovation and efficient use of resources were all factors taken into consideration when choosing winning projects.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.