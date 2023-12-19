Email City Guide
Warmer day today 12/19 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles, and today we will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day as we will see highs in the low 60s, as we will see a high of 62 degrees. Winds will be breezy and at times gusty blowing out of the south at 20-25 mph. We will remain dry throughout the day today. Overall, a great day to finish your Christmas shopping!.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 66 degrees. We can expect to see mostly cloudy skies with no rain throughout the day. We will see overnight lows in the low 50s with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

Thursday, we can expect to see highs in the mid 60s as we will see a high of 65 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 51 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We have a possibility of isolated showers throughout the day.

Friday, we will see a high of 69 degrees with an overnight low of 50. We have the possibility of lingering showers early on but should clear out throughout the day.

Saturday, we will see a high of 66 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see rain through the afternoon hours lingering overnight. Winds will be blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph.

On Christmas Eve, we will see a high of a “nice” 66 degrees, with an overnight low of 48 degrees. We will see mostly cloudy skies with lingering showers throughout the morning hours.

Christmas day, we can expect to see a high of 60 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

Weather Question of the Day: Snake Brumation
