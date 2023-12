WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First Alert Meteorologist Jaden Knowles asked if you knew in what direction Santa can fly faster when the U.S. jet stream is zonal.

A. West to East

B. East to West

C. North to South

The correct answer is A. West to East

