Wichita Falls Health Department receives $700k grant

By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city’s health department received a grant worth over $700,000 at the Dec. 19 City Council meeting.

The money is coming from the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Workforce Grant.

The grant will help pay the wages of staff at the health district through June 2024. Amy Fagan, Director of Health at the health department said in addition to wages this grant will keep their programs going through the summer as well.

“The $700,000 will be used primarily for salary and fringe for the 12 staff who are employed in the grant currently. I think it’s wonderful. It’s a great day for public health. This funding helps us support operations. It helps us support the staff and the important work that they do,” Fagan said.

Councilor Larry Nelson asked if they could put any of these funds into construction projects at the health department, but the funding can only be used to support hiring, retention, training and strengthening public health systems. However, this will save the health department money for its general fund.

This grant will bring the total amount of funding given to Wichita Falls from the Texas DSHS to over $2.5 million.

