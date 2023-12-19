Email City Guide
Wichita Falls struggling to get bids on project

By Blake Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a struggle for city officials as they can’t find companies willing to put in bids for the annual Crack Seal Project.

Back in Oct. when the city first discussed the project, they had not received a single bid, and since then they have received one bid to consider.

However, Councilors rejected the bid and said it was ultimately over the city’s budget.

Councilor Jeff Browning asked why the only bid was from a company in Minneapolis.

“I’m thinking that next year, we’ll talk to staff, but I’m thinking it may just be too small of a project, Councilor Browning, we may need to increase it. Make it a two or $300,000 project, you know, make it more attractive for bidders,” Public Works Director, Russell Schreiber said.

The funds from this year’s project will stay in the street maintenance fund to be used for concrete and asphalt, so the city will not have a crack seal project in 2024.

