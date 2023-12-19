Wilbarger County jail administrator takes plea deal after stealing inmate funds

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Jessica Kuehn a Wilbarger County Jail Administrator, pled guilty to theft by a public servant and was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, December 19.

According to 46th District Attorney Staley Heatly, Kuehn was sentenced to ten years on probation, 90 days in jail, 100 of community service, and was ordered to pay Wilbarger County $64,172.60.

Kuehn received an arrest warrant on Tuesday, June 27, after admitting to stealing funds from the kiosk inside of the jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kuehn first confessed to the theft of approximately $7,000 from the kiosk inside of the jail to a Wilbarger County chief deputy in January of 2023.

Later that month, she admitted to a Texas Ranger that she had begun to take money from the kiosk in August of 2021, but could not recall the amount of money that she had taken. She did not believe that anyone else had accessed the kiosk during that time.

A request was subsequently made to the Wilbarger County Auditor to reconcile the inmate funds account during the period of April 20, 2021, to January 12, 2023. A total of $64,172.60 was found missing.

