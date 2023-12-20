Email City Guide
46th District Attorney Staley Heatly announces plans to switch offices

By Brayel Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After 18 years of serving Wilbarger County and the surrounding counties, Staley Heatly said he will finish the final year of his term as District Attorney.

He confirmed with us last week that he will be running for election as County Attorney.

He shared he has appreciated the role the community has entrusted him in.

“I’ve absolutely enjoyed being the District Attorney for my hometown, my home community. I can’t think of a better job,” Heatly said. “But it’s also a job that comes with a lot of stress, and I’m looking forward to not having so much stress.”

Heatly said by switching to a less stressful job, he’ll be able to spend time with those who matter to him the most.

“I look forward to kind of stepping back and taking a little lower profile, lower stress job just so I can spend a little more time with my family.” Heatly shared.

Heatly’s assistant and current Wilbarger County Attorney Jon Whitsitt is preparing to take over as a District Attorney.

Whitsitt is the only candidate currently running for the position next year.

Heatly has the longest-serving term as a District Attorney in the 46th district.

