Burkburnett ISD names head football coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett High School named Patrick Williams as their new athletic director and head football coach Dec. 20.

Williams has worked at BHS defensive coordinator for the last three years.

He has a total of 26 years experience in the coaching field prior to BHS.

He will be picking up the job from the former head coach Brad Boyd.

