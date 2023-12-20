Email City Guide
Burkburnett ISD names head football coach

Burkburnett High School named Patrick Williams as their new athletic director and head football coach.(Kristi Miller | KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett High School named Patrick Williams as their new athletic director and head football coach Dec. 20.

Williams has worked at BHS defensive coordinator for the last three years.

He has a total of 26 years experience in the coaching field prior to BHS.

He will be picking up the job from the former head coach Brad Boyd.

