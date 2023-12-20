Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City urges citizens to “Can the Grease”

City of WF reminds community to ‘can the grease’
City of WF reminds community to ‘can the grease’(KAUZ)
By Abigail Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To preserve Wichita Falls’ pipes, citizens are being asked to “Can the Grease” this holiday season.

The city recommends citizens can it, cool it and throw it away to prevent the city’s pipes from getting clogged. They define “cloggers” as fats, oils and grease.

FOG can harden and build up in drainpipes of homes or the city sewer system. These blockages can result in sewage overflows and expensive home drainage or city sewer repairs.

Here is the city’s advice on how to “Can the Grease:”

  1. After cooling, pour or scrape all fats, oils, and grease into a metal can or glass jar, and seal with a lid.
  2. Throw away immediately or keep the container in the refrigerator until full and then dispose of the used oil in the trash.

For more of the city’s advice and links to informative videos, click here. For more information, contact the Public Works Office at 940-761-7411, or the Wastewater Collections Division at 940-723-5573.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Burkburnett High School named Patrick Williams as their new athletic director and head...
Burkburnett ISD names head football coach
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom
The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that...
They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal
A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers