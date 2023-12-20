City urges citizens to “Can the Grease”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To preserve Wichita Falls’ pipes, citizens are being asked to “Can the Grease” this holiday season.

The city recommends citizens can it, cool it and throw it away to prevent the city’s pipes from getting clogged. They define “cloggers” as fats, oils and grease.

FOG can harden and build up in drainpipes of homes or the city sewer system. These blockages can result in sewage overflows and expensive home drainage or city sewer repairs.

Here is the city’s advice on how to “Can the Grease:”

After cooling, pour or scrape all fats, oils, and grease into a metal can or glass jar, and seal with a lid. Throw away immediately or keep the container in the refrigerator until full and then dispose of the used oil in the trash.

For more of the city’s advice and links to informative videos, click here. For more information, contact the Public Works Office at 940-761-7411, or the Wastewater Collections Division at 940-723-5573.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.