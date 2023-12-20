Forestburg School gets surprised by an elf

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kids were all smiles this morning as they walked into the Forestburg School.

Some recognized a familiar face sitting on top of the school’s building.

“It’s because he’s silly sometimes, and sometimes he just goes places,” said Lucas Sanchez, a student at Forestburg School.

He disappears at night to visit Santa and appears in the morning to bring joy. Elves at Forestburg School have captured the hearts of the students. But the kids were shocked to find a big elf on their school roof.

“He just goes places wherever he wants,” said Sanchez.

“It’s become a Christmas tradition that he shows up and hangs out on top of the school and welcomes all the kids in the morning,” said Trey Cumby, High School Principal at Forestburg School.

The Elf, Jason Briles, superintendent of the school, is doing it to spread joy. Cumby said the yearly tradition is joyous.

“It’s another way that you can have a kid show up to school and brighten up their day. You never know what anyone is going through, but if you can invite them in a fun way to school it’s a fantastic way to start the day,” said Cumby.

The joy is received by all.

“It’s awesome to watch the kids’ faces because they get off the bus, out of the car, and they light up, and even the teachers walk in, and they’re like oh my gosh you just made my day so it’s a lot of joy brought to everybody at the school for sure,” said Cumby.

