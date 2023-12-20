Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Forestburg School gets surprised by an elf

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kids were all smiles this morning as they walked into the Forestburg School.

Some recognized a familiar face sitting on top of the school’s building.

“It’s because he’s silly sometimes, and sometimes he just goes places,” said Lucas Sanchez, a student at Forestburg School.

He disappears at night to visit Santa and appears in the morning to bring joy. Elves at Forestburg School have captured the hearts of the students. But the kids were shocked to find a big elf on their school roof.

“He just goes places wherever he wants,” said Sanchez.

“It’s become a Christmas tradition that he shows up and hangs out on top of the school and welcomes all the kids in the morning,” said Trey Cumby, High School Principal at Forestburg School.

The Elf, Jason Briles, superintendent of the school, is doing it to spread joy. Cumby said the yearly tradition is joyous.

“It’s another way that you can have a kid show up to school and brighten up their day. You never know what anyone is going through, but if you can invite them in a fun way to school it’s a fantastic way to start the day,” said Cumby.

The joy is received by all.

“It’s awesome to watch the kids’ faces because they get off the bus, out of the car, and they light up, and even the teachers walk in, and they’re like oh my gosh you just made my day so it’s a lot of joy brought to everybody at the school for sure,” said Cumby.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

.
Man indicted in Clay County for the death of two cyclists
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during the notification ceremony for the...
US, Venezuela swap prisoners: Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’
Forestburg Elf on the Shelf
WFPD searching for missing 15-year-old
WFPD searching for 15-year-old runaway