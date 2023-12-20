Man indicted in Clay County for the death of two cyclists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On December 19, Michael David Luttrell was indicted by a Clay County Jury for two counts of criminally negligent homicide for the deaths of Charles and Lisa McBride from June 1, 2023.

Charles and Lisa McBride were killed in a wreck in June 2023 on FM 2393 in Dean, Clay County, Texas, after Luttrell’s vehicle struck them while riding their bikes.

Casey Hall, the 97th Judicial District Attorney, said that through the collective efforts of the investigating officers and crash experts of the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the prosecution team of the 97th Judicial District, this case was presented to the Clay County Grand Jury on Tuesday afternoon, and an indictment was returned by the members of the grand jury.

Luttrell was arrested on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and is currently being held in the Clay County Jail on a bond set at $25,000 for each count.

