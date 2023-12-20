Panda Biotech announce plans to open next year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After several different delays, Panda Biotech, an industrial hemp company is set to officially open early next year.

After receiving incentive packages from the city, renovating the facility, and trying to manage it all during the pandemic. Biotech officials are ready to start operations.

“We’ll create around 60 full-time positions for phase one,” said Scott Evans, Executive VP of Panda Biotech.

Panda Biotech has been working on its Wichita Falls hemp manufacturing building for almost three years.

“There’s a lot of other jobs created for farmers, for trucking companies and other industries,” said Evans.

Things did not move as fast as they would have liked. The industrial company announced plans to move to Wichita Falls in 2020. Then in 2021, they purchased the old Delphi building. Since then, progress has been slow.

“We started this venture a very ambitious large-scale project and then faced such as things such as a global pandemic, a very volatile financial market, preserved through all of that stuff, and now we’re bringing the facility online,” said Evans.

Ron Kitchens, CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said every piece of the puzzle counts when building a $100,000,000 industrial company.

“That’s what they’re doing now is getting all those machines made by different companies all over the world to talk to each other and run in line, and it just takes a while to get it done right,” said Kitchens. “There’s no place else doing this at scale in the world. Just like the hydrogen plant being built we have two things that are unique to us that we’re going to cash in on for generations.”

